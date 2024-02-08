MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.28 million. MKS Instruments also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.470-0.970 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MKSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.60.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.11. 1,111,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,145,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.