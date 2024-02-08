Moelis & Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Moelis & Company has raised its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.0%.

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.22. 1,136,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 890.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.60.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

