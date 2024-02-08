Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

Shares of MHK traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $109.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,865. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $123.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,792,000 after buying an additional 52,232 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

