Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.62-12.72 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $328.35. The stock had a trading volume of 933,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,787. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.18. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $330.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

