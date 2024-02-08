Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 384.91 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 390 ($4.89). 183,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 112,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406 ($5.09).

Mpac Group Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £79.83 million, a PE ratio of -39,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 239.29.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mpac Group

In other news, insider Adam Holland purchased 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,989.65 ($12,523.07). In other news, insider Adam Holland purchased 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,989.65 ($12,523.07). Also, insider Will Wilkins purchased 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £10,011.04 ($12,549.88). Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.