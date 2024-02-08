MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.26

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.26 and last traded at $88.26, with a volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.18.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $619.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.04.

Get MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 234.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.21% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.