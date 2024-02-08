Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $14.89 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,494,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,250,000.

Bloomin' Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.35. 840,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,702. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

