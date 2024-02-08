Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $22.79 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,030,327,000 after purchasing an additional 502,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.88. 1,773,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,706. The company has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $249.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

