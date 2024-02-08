Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $96.64 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $96,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 7,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 171,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $189.56. The stock had a trading volume of 82,939,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,038,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.44 and its 200-day moving average is $237.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

