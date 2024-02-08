Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Mueller Industries worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $52,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,269. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. 792,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,660. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Industries

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.