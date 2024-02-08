Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NEE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.28. 8,142,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,727,502. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.