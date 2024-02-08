Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $1.13 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $150.54 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,069.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00155044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.07 or 0.00536311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00056514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00270945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00168467 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.