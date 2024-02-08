Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 34,029 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,383,050.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,339.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 22,281 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,509,092.13.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,235 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $210,566.15.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,202 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $145,023.72.

On Friday, December 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,377 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $85,773.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.65. 685,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,529. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 437,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $27,626,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

