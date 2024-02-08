National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 6.2 %

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.63. 782,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,145. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

