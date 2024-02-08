Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading Up 0.2%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 2,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

