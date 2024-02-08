Navcoin (NAV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $30,088.49

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $30,088.49 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00117834 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007715 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

