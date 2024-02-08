Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Shares Up 0.2%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.61. Approximately 5,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

