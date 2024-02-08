Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Navios Maritime Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years. Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $13.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

NMM stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $856.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

