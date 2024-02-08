NEAR Protocol Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.04 billion and $166.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00006496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00078479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00026962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00021244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000860 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,176,117,295 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,454,918 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,176,030,649 with 1,032,271,854 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.93874997 USD and is up 8.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $152,375,932.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

