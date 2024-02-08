Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $558.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,114. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The company has a market capitalization of $241.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.85.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,034 shares of company stock worth $105,092,630. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

