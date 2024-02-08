Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 2,274 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $305,057.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,962 shares in the company, valued at $68,008,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $432,227.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83.

On Monday, January 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.94. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

