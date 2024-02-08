Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider David W. Boyer Sells 456 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $64,733.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.42. 1,011,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,019. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

