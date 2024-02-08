Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $179,824.48 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $179,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,831.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $134.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average of $116.94. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

Get Our Latest Report on NBIX

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.