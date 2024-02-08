Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Shares of NBIX traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.42. 1,011,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,019. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,989 shares of company stock worth $36,339,235. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after buying an additional 87,671 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

