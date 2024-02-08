New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 35.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

