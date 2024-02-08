Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Holdings Raised by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,250 shares during the period. Newell Brands comprises about 3.5% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.72% of Newell Brands worth $27,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,422,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,086,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,175,000 after buying an additional 200,321 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 4,771,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

