Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 7,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

