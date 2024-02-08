Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Northeast Bank Stock Performance
NBN opened at $52.89 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northeast Bank from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBN
About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northeast Bank
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.