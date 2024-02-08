Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NBN opened at $52.89 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 141,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 197.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 54,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 249.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northeast Bank from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

