nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $64.78. 209,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,316. nVent Electric has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVT. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

