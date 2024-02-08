NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 18,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 17,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

NWTN Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NWTN during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NWTN by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NWTN in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

