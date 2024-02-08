O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.250-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25 to $2.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

O-I Glass Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,272,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,833. O-I Glass has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

