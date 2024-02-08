Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $799.45 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $799.45 million and $48.13 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.07 or 0.05330958 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00077861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00027227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00021089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.11754487 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $69,939,111.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

