Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.43. 149,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 50,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

