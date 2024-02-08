OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

OneMain has increased its dividend by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. OneMain has a payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OneMain to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

NYSE OMF traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. OneMain has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in OneMain by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

