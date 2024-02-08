Orchid Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $102.23 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015833 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014757 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,979.37 or 1.00004667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010452 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00188474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.1038593 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $3,539,200.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

