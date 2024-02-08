ORIX (NYSE:IX) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS.

ORIX Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:IX traded up $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $100.56. 16,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88. ORIX has a 52 week low of $79.64 and a 52 week high of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ORIX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,839,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ORIX by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 222,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ORIX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ORIX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

