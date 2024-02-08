Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

