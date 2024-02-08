Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and $7,890.19 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,902.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00155097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.73 or 0.00535332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00056390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00274716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00168675 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,636,543 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

