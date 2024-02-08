Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) Shares Down 9.2%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) dropped 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 3,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 39,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Oxus Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxus Acquisition

About Oxus Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXUS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oxus Acquisition by 518.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 561,845 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oxus Acquisition by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 478,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 295,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 137,839 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Oxus Acquisition by 284.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 52,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.