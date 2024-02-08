Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) Shares Down 9.2%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) dropped 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 3,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 39,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
Oxus Acquisition Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.
Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxus Acquisition
About Oxus Acquisition
Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.
