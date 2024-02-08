Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.36. Approximately 95,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 80,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Trading of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 410,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period.
About Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.
Further Reading
