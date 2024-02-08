Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Down 3.6%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.06. 2,470,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,711,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGY. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $779.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 6.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.