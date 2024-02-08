PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.51. PayPal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.100-5.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.06.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 68,208,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,226,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 36.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

