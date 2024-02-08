Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.35. 10,914,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 20,764,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 234,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,856 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 300.0% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 73.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,998,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 200,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $913,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

