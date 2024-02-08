Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PFGC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of PFGC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 931,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,652. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

