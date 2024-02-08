Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Trading Down 4.7%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $29.98. Approximately 257,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 538,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Photronics by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Photronics by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

