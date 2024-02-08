Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 111,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 258,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

