Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.460-1.560 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE PDM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,378. The company has a market capitalization of $818.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

