PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PCN opened at $13.51 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 27.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

