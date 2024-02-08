PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMF opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

