PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE PNI opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 121.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the period.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.